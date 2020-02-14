Rep. Shalala leads Charge to Secure Multi-Million Dollar Grant for PortMiami

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) joined Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25), and Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Carlos Gimenez in announcing that PortMiami received a $44 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to construct a state-of-the-art cold fumigation facility which will make it more competitive with other ports on the east coast.

“PortMiami is one of the true economic engines of Miami-Dade County,” said Rep. Shalala. “I am proud to have helped lead the Miami-Dade delegation in support of a grant that will ensure PortMiami will continue driving economic growth in South Florida for years to come. By making long-term investments in our critical infrastructure, we not only bolster Miami’s competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic global economy, we guarantee that our community will maintain its place at the crossroads of the Americas’ business and commerce.”

The $44 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help in the construction of the “PortMiami Fumigation and Cold Processing Center.” The fumigation and cold processing center will vastly improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the movement of perishable goods and temperature-controlled cargo at PortMiami. The state-of the-art cold processing facility will enhance Miami’s position as a key point of treatment and processing for perishable food products – free of pests and diseases – for both domestic and international consumption.

Reps. Frederica Wilson and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined the efforts in support of this grant.