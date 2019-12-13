Rep. Shalala Statement on the Passage of the H.R. 3, Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act

Today, Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act:

“H.R. 3 is a historic bill that will lower the cost of prescription drugs by empowering the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate drug prices directly with the drug companies. It takes a monumental step to improve Medicare benefits by adding dental, hearing, and vision benefits and cap the out-of-pocket cost for drugs for Medicare beneficiaries. Hubert Humphrey once said that the moral test of a government is how we treat children, seniors, the sick, the needy, and the disabled. Today, we met that moral test by passing H.R. 3.”