Rep. Vance Aloupis target of ‘dark money’ misformation campaign

I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: I don’t know of an elected official who works as hard as Rep. Vance Aloupis. As a fully registered Democrat, I’ve spoken with many of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle and they all agree on one thing: Rep. Aloupis cares. He cares about his life’s work — early childhood education. He cares about the future of South Florida. Spend a few minutes speaking with him and you’ll understand why I think he’s such an incredible public servant.

But, politics can be dirty — and the current campaign against Rep. Aloupis is just that: dirty and dishonest. National ‘dark money’ groups are spending millions of dollars in our community to make you think that Rep. Aloupis voted to deny people with pre-existing conditions health insurance. The reality: Rep. Aloupis, who moved to South Florida 28 years ago due to serious health reasons, voted to codify in statute prohibiting ‘insurers from excluding, limiting, denying, or delaying coverage under such policy due to preexisting medical conditions.’ Both the Miami Herald and Florida Politics have written about the deceptive nature of these ads, but they just keep coming.

In politics, you can expect the truth to be stretched. But, to spend millions of dollars perpetuating a verifiable lie is simply wrong. This newspaper has endorsed Rep. Aloupis because of his vision, his work ethic, and his undeniable record of working across the aisle. Rep. Aloupis is the exact type of person we need representing South Florida’s interests in Tallahassee.