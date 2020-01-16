Rina Yoga kicks off Miami mini-tour on Super Bowl Sunday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rina Jakubowicz of Rina Yoga is on a mission. Since she left Miami for points west in 2016, she is finding a way to keep her pledge to come back to Miami at least four times a year. She’s in hot pursuit of a new yoga home-base here in the Sunshine State for those seasonal visits, in order to instruct and engage with all her local students here that she misses so much.

“You can take the girl out of Miami but you can’t take the Miami out of the girl,” says Jakubowicz, an international bilingual yoga teacher, author, Reiki practitioner, and motivational speaker, now based in Los Angeles.

The highlight of her search consists of a mini-tour across South Florida that kicks off Feb. 2 at Skanda Yoga in Brickell – on Super Bowl Sunday. Here are all the tour stops:

Sunday, Feb. 2 (12:30 to 2:30pm) – "Super Yoga Secrets Workshop" in Coconut Creek.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:45 to 9:45am) – Master Class: Vinyasa Flow at Evolution Yoga in Coconut Creek.

Thursday, Feb. 6 (8:30 to 9:30am) – Ashtocket (Ashtanga + Rocket) Vinyasa Flow at Enerzy Exchange Yoga in Boca Raton.

Thursday, Feb. 6 (6:15 to 8pm) – Yoga Secrets Revealed: A Blend of Traditions at Lotus Loft in Palm City.

Friday, Feb. 7 (5:15 to 7pm) – Flip Your Perspective: A Playful Inversion Workshop at Evolution Yoga in Coconut Creek.

Saturday, Feb. 8 (10 to 11am & 11:30 to 1:30pm) – Vinyasa Flow Class and from Seven Wonders of Your World: A Chakra Workshop at Yoga House Miami in Coral Gables.

The plan is then to complete the week-long tour on Sunday Feb. 9 from 12pm – 1:30pm Yoga Secrets Revealed: Observe to Serve Vinyasa Flow at House of Yoga in Miami Lakes.

Founded in 2003, Rina Yoga strives to bring participants “warmth, love, community and peace,” she says, by encouraging students to explore as they need to, without forcing them into positions they don’t want to do.

“I gauge my approach with every student by offering modifications for each pose, giving less or more challenging options, allowing them to empower themselves by providing life lessons and moments of reflection for making better choices. But we can’t forget what’s most important, having fun during the process,” she adds.

For those who have never done yoga before, Rina stresses that there is nothing to fear. “We’ll show you the way and make sure you feel comfortable. You are in good hands. Experience yoga in a friendly, non-competitive atmosphere,” she says.

Rina has been teaching yoga in English and Spanish for over 20 years and has been a featured presenter at Wanderlust Festivals internationally, Yoga Journal Conferences, Kripalu Center, Himalayan Institute, and Sedona Yoga Festival – among many other venues.

Author of best-selling book The Yoga Mind: 52 Essential Principles of Yoga Philosophy to Deepen Your Practice Rina has an international following in the U.S., Chile, Puerto Rico, Mexico, South Korea, and Spain. Her yoga videos are found on Gaia TV, Yoga Journal Online, Yogisanonymous.com, and Udaya – and she was the yoga expert on Univision’s Tu Desayuno Alegre.

In addition, she has twice appeared on the cover of Yoga Journal in the U.S. and in Spain, and has been featured in Yoga Journal Russia. You can also find Rina in Origin Magazine, Mantra Magazine, LA Yoga, Glam Belleza Latina, Revista Mujer, MindBodyGreen, and other publications worldwide.

And because yoga has no technological limits, language limits or age limits, Rina created the app “Snooze Yoga,” the “Rina Yoga Spanish Yoga Teacher Training” – first of its kind in the U.S., and “Super Yogis’ Schoolhouse,” a pioneering yoga curriculum for children and teens.

Rina is grateful for her teachers Swami A. Parthasarathy, Sarkis Vermilyea and Ceci Lester. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband Eric.

For information about Rina Jakubowicz, visit www.rinayoga.com or call 305-856-YOGA (9642).