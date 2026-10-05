Run in the Miami Marathon with JCS Team Blue Card

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Members of the community are invited to join JCS Team Blue Card and make every mile count in the 2027 Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon.

By running with JCS Team Blue Card during the Miami Marathon, participants will help raise critical funds for Holocaust survivors served by Jewish Community Services of South Florida. Last year, the team raised nearly $50,000 to provide essential services and support to survivors throughout our community, and there is hope to make an even greater impact this year.

Whether you are an experienced runner or taking on your first race, JCS Team Blue Card would love to have you join.

To be a part of the team, team members must commit to fundraising a minimum of $500 for the Half Marathon or $1,000 for the Full Marathon and in return, receive fundraising support, a JCS Team Blue Card race shirt, and the opportunity to run for a truly meaningful cause.

If interested in joining, send email to Jake Rider at jrider@JCSFL.org to learn more and reserve your spot.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.