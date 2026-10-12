Saturday afternoon marked the end of week one in the preseason at the Light – Hurricanes Baseball

PRESEASON: SATURDAY 10 OCT 26

Week one of the preseason concluded today amid challenging October weather. The game began at 12:07, with temperatures reminiscent of late spring rather than October—ranging from the high 80s to the low 90s, and exceeding 100 degrees with humidity adding to the discomfort. Fortunately, there was no rain, and we enjoyed baseball, with no complaints about the four innings played. Offense was somewhat quiet, with only four hits compared to 11 and 9 hits on the previous two days, though pitching showed encouraging signs of improvement. We also recorded the first error of the preseason. No home runs were hit, and only one extra-base hit was recorded.

The top pitchers took the mound today and mostly delivered solid performances, except for two who struggled to find the strike zone and didn’t meet expectations. My main concern was Frank Menendez, who returned early from a previous season-ending injury, and it seems he might have come back too soon, resulting in less-than-expected results. Summer reports indicated he was performing well, but today Frank Menendez couldn’t locate the strike zone. AJ Ciscar, however, exceeded expectations as a starter. Three new players joined the rotation: Jack Ensell, Skyler Hutto, and Blake Morningstar, with one website even predicting Morningstar as a potential Friday night starter. Since this was only the first week of preseason and there’s still a long way to go before opening day, it’s best to take it one week at a time and avoid jumping to conclusions.

Frank Menendez began today’s scrimmage optimistic about leaving last year’s challenges behind, following his return from an injury that sidelined him for most of the season and expectations tied to his UF background. The summer report card rated him highly, suggesting he was turning a new page and could be a valuable bullpen asset. However, today’s performance was disappointing. His control was significantly off. The first two batters he faced walked, followed by a strikeout, then two batters were hit by pitches. He might have been rattled by the home plate umpire before hitting the two batters for not making eye contact with the batter. In his second inning, he did not walk or hit anyone but allowed two hits—by Jon Mora and Brandon DeGoti—and, coupled with a couple of wild pitches, he ended the inning with two runs on the board. This was certainly not the showing JD anticipated from a pitcher he has high hopes for. He has room for improvement, but he can only go up from here.

Frank’s counterpart was Mason Horwat, a senior transfer from Penn State. His performance was unremarkable, with the highlight being striking out his first batter, Michael Torres. Unfortunately, things took a downturn afterward: he allowed a single to Fabio Peralta, hit Easton Kitura and Devin Diaz, and walked Dawson Harman. Although no runs scored, like Frank, Horwat’s performance can show only an upward trend.

Amid growing frustration with the recent pitching performances, AJ Ciscar briefly took the mound, offering a glimpse of optimism that this year’s pitching could improve on last year’s struggles. His appearance was short but effective, striking out Trey King, Dylan Dubovik, and Rookie Shepard in quick succession.

Jack Ensell, a junior transfer from Barry, put a damper on the hope provided by AJ, reverting to what we have been seeing for the past couple of days. Control, or lack thereof, was evident in his performance today. Initially, he walked RJ Diaz and Jon Mora, loading the bases on an Anthony Murphy single. He walked Gabriel Milano for one run, and on his 5th batter with the bases loaded, it appeared Gregory Vega was on his way to a grand slam, only to be caught at the left-field fence for an SF and a run. Jack joined Frank Menendez in a not-the-best-of-days performance, where the only direction is up.

Blake Morningstar concluded the day as a senior transferring from Wake Forest to the Light. Some reports consider him a promising candidate for our Friday night starter, though nothing is set in stone. Standing at 6’5″, he presents an imposing figure on the mound. After striking out the first two batters, I was optimistic about the potential duo of him and AJ opening the Friday and Saturday series. However, those hopes momentarily dimmed when Easton Kitura doubled, and Devin Diaz drew a walk. With runners on the corners, hope was rekindled when Dawson Harman struck out, ending today’s scrimmage and closing out week one of the preseason.

Many questions still need answers, and we’re just in the first week of preseason. Our primary focus is on our pitching. Defense has improved significantly compared to previous years when we ranked at the bottom of the ACC. Hitting has generally been reliable, but we still need timely hits; it’s still early to determine whether we can consistently produce runs with men on base. Over the coming weeks, I hope these questions, concerns, and hopes will clarify things and give us a clearer outlook as we approach the season.

Next week’s schedule isn’t finalized yet. Most likely, we’ll hold sessions on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. I will share updates as soon as more details become available. Additionally, I discovered today that NCAA regulations limit all preseason games to two hours. However, the game against FAU on Saturday, October 18, will be an exception, as will Scout Day, which concludes the preseason on Saturday, November 7.