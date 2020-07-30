Saving Together: 10 Ways the Whole Family Can Save On Energy This Sizzling Hot Summer

1 of 5

With everyone spending more time at home, along with record-breaking high temperatures, your air conditioner (A/C) and other appliances are working twice as hard to keep you cool. Across the state, Floridians are looking for ways to save during these challenging times – and your energy bill is the perfect place to start.

Whether you have noticed it or not, extra time working, cooking and relaxing in your pool at home means more energy usage than normal. To save on your energy bill, try implementing the energy saving tips below and read on about how you can use FPL’s free Energy Analyzer tool to pinpoint where you can cut back.

Summer Stay-at-Home Energy Efficiency Tips

Working from home

Your computer needs some rest in between those virtual conference calls. Use sleep mode when inactive to achieve savings up to $20 per year for each computer in your home.

Save up to 30% by using smart power strips to regulate energy use on equipment like computers, scanners and printers. Smart power strips cut power off and save energy since they can detect when a device is in standby mode.

Eating at home

Meal prepping for the week? Bake several dishes at a time, using the smallest appliance you need to get the job done or your outside grill. Nothing says summer like delicious BBQ meals!

Using smaller appliances like the microwave or toaster oven, instead of the stove top, saves money on energy usage. They also do not heat up your house as much as larger appliances, keeping your A/C unit from working harder to keep your home cool.

Playing at home

Your TV, game systems, routers and cable boxes are probably getting a lot of use right now. Not to worry, increased use of TVs and systems will not raise your bill significantly (approx. $8-$15 per month), but still make sure that they are turned off or unplugged when not in use.

Reduce your pool pump’s run time to six hours or less per day to save up to $100 annually.

Turn off fans/lights when you leave a room.

Saving together at home

With everyone at home, the laundry basket seems to overflow each day. Save energy by adjusting your washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load to minimize drying time.

Set your thermostat to 78° F or higher with the fan switched to auto – each degree increase can save up to 5% on cooling costs.

Keep bedroom and other doors open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause your A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.

Monitor and manage your energy use with the FPL Energy Analyzer to become an energy saving pro all summer and year long. This free tool provides an itemized breakdown of energy use and offers more simple energy saving tips to different kinds of energy users. Activate your free FPL Energy Analyzer today, and check back at any time to see how these changes can help lower your bill.

Andre Sowerby-Thomas is FPL’s Home, Business and Energy Solutions and Ask the Expert residential expert. He is based in FPL’s central Broward office and has been with the company for 15+ years. Andre helps customers improve their energy efficiency, consumption and lower their home/business energy costs. Additionally, Andre spearheads the safety culture of his business unit as its safety lead. In his free time, Andre enjoys listening to music, spending time with his family, renovating his home, jet skiing and playing video games.