Seventeen Gables Sales Gallery opens at 120 Aragon Avenue

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Partners BAM Developers and Ascendra Capital have announced the opening of the Seventeen Gables Sales Gallery, an immersive space designed to showcase the vision behind Seventeen Gables, the 117-unit attainable luxury condominium located at 1715 Douglas Rd.

Located in the heart of Coral Gables at 120 Aragon Ave., the Sales Gallery reflects the sophisticated aesthetic that will define Seventeen Gables. Asprea Studio, led by acclaimed design architect and interior designer Karen Asprea, conceived both the project’s interiors and the Sales Gallery, creating a seamless extension of the residential experience.

Blending timeless New York sophistication with Coral Gables’ Mediterranean character, the space features warm natural materials, refined detailing and contemporary furnishings. A detailed scale model of the building, a full-scale model kitchen and curated displays allow visitors to explore the project’s architecture, interiors, premium finishes and elevated lifestyle.

“The Sales Gallery was designed to give buyers a true sense of what makes Seventeen Gables different,” said Mayer Berkovits, founder and CEO of BAM Developers. “Construction began in April of this year, and opening the Sales Gallery marks the next step in bringing the project to life. Prospective buyers can now experience the project firsthand while seeing the momentum behind a community that is already taking shape.”

“Our commitment has always been to move forward with certainty,” said David Steinberg, partner and CIO of Ascendra Capital. “Opening the Sales Gallery while construction is progressing demonstrates that commitment and gives buyers confidence that Seventeen Gables is thoughtfully envisioned and actively becoming a reality.”

Seventeen Gables presents an opportunity to own new construction in one of South Florida’s most desirable neighborhoods, with one-, two- and three-bedroom residences starting from the mid-$600,000s, a rarity for new construction in Coral Gables.

Anticipated to deliver in the first quarter of 2028, the eight-story Seventeen Gables will become the tallest building in East Gables, offering uninterrupted panoramic views from the Coral Gables tree canopy to the Miami skyline. Each residence balances refined aesthetics with the needs of modern lifestyles, creating homes that are both elegant and efficient.

Residents will enjoy a collection of wellness and lifestyle amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, resort-style pool, resident lounge, integrated co-working spaces, assigned parking and ground-floor retail.

Ideally situated at the intersection of SW 17th Street and Douglas Road (SW 37th Avenue), Seventeen Gables places residents within walking distance of Miracle Mile while providing convenient access to Downtown Miami, Brickell and Miami International Airport. Sales and marketing for the project are exclusively handled by Cervera Real Estate.

“As more new condominium developments cater to the ultra-luxury buyer, Seventeen Gables offers something increasingly rare in Coral Gables,” said Jesse Ottley, president of Development Sales for Cervera Real Estate. “It combines thoughtful design, an exceptional location and an attainable price point without compromising on quality, creating a compelling opportunity for buyers.”

For more information on availability and floor plans, or to schedule an appointment at the Seventeen Gables Sales Gallery, visit www.seventeengables.com/.

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