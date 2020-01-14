Shenandoah Day Celebrates a Unique Miami Neighborhood

On any given Saturday, Shenandoah Park (1800 SW 21st Ave on 22nd Avenue between Coral Way and Calle Ocho) is teaming with families and recreation enthusiasts enjoying activities like baseball, soccer, basketball, tennis, racquetball, swimming, karate and fitness classes.

However, on the last Saturday in January, something special happens as the Miami Shenandoah Neighborhood Association (MSNA) partners with the City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, a couple dozen community nonprofits and some key local merchants to host its annual marquee festival as a token of appreciation to neighbors.

One of the first neighborhoods in South Florida, the area was farmland and piney wood until development began as early as 1919. The Shenandoah neighborhood, located between the Brickell/Roads area and Coral Gables and bordered by Coral Way to the south, Calle Ocho to the north, SW 12th Ave to the east and SW 27th to the west, consists of beautiful historically-aged homes of various styles, including Mediterranean revival, colonial revival, mission cottage and various craftsman-style wooden bungalows.

Shenandoah Day is MSNA’s signature event, a family-friendly fun-day in beloved Shenandoah Park that takes place on the last Saturday of every January, this year falling on January 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

“It comes down to community,” said MSNA President Jed Royer. “One may argue that Miami is lacking a bit in the sense of community. In Miami, it’s more about “family” and that’s a beautiful thing. But we can also all be one big family. And that can be extremely powerful. In Shenandoah, we felt there was a need — almost a craving for it — and if you built it they would come. Our Shenandoah Day and Halloween events are just two of the ways we felt we could foster that.”

This year is the 5th annual celebration and it promises to be larger than the previous four well-attended events. There will be something for everyone as the soccer and baseball fields are filled with bounce houses, the park entrance becomes a promenade of curiosities, the wooded area is peppered with carnival games, arts-and-crafts stations are installed in the picnic table paddock and community partners engage attendees from exhibitor tables.

The day includes:

Arts & Crafts

Bounce Houses

Papa John’s Pizza

Popcorn, Snow Cones, Cotton Candy

Raffle Prizes

Fun with the Firefighters

Carnival Booth Games

Field Games and more!

Rochelle Fereira, who owns the DanceHouse studio at 1333 Coral Way in Shenandoah, is participating again this year by bringing her award-winning young dancers to be part of the many performances taking place on the big stage. “Our kids love having an opportunity to perform in front of their friends and neighbors,” said Coach Rochelle. “It is just an amazing neighborhood event.”

Entrance and all activities are free. And thanks to a deal negotiated by MSNA President Jed Royer with Papa John’s, the event will be more than doubling the free meals from 1,000 to the first 2,500 attendees.

“Thanks to buy-in from our neighborhood volunteers, elected officials and the best nonprofits in the area, it just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Royer.

Where and When:

Saturday, January 25, 2020

11:00 AM – 04:00 PM

Cost: Free

Shenandoah Park

1800 SW 21st Ave

For more information:

www.facebook.com/MiamiShenandoahNeighborhoodAssociation/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-shenandoah-day-annual-family-fun-day-tickets-86917828565

Sponsorship opportunities are available – miamishenandoah@gmail.com