South Florida Cancer Experts Make the Move to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Four renowned oncologists who have been treating cancer patients in this region for many years are joining Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System, and South Florida’s only cancer center to achieve the prestigious National Cancer Institute designation.

This highly regarded group of cancer specialists, all board certified in medical oncology and hematology, will see patients at an all-new Sylvester location opening in Aventura.

Dr. Jose Lutzky, a renowned expert in melanoma, is the new Director of Cutaneous Oncology Services at Sylvester and Associate Director of Clinical Research Services. He has authored more than 120 articles and abstracts in medical and scientific publications.

Dr. Elisa Krill-Jackson has been treating breast cancer patients in South Florida for 23 years and has authored numerous research articles. She is now the Associate Director of Community Outreach for Women’s Health for Sylvester at Aventura.

Dr. Joseph Pizzolato specializes in gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers and has extensive clinical research experience. He is the Medical Director for Sylvester at Aventura.

Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez treats lung cancer and has a special interest in how it affects women and in early detection. She is a published researcher and the new Associate Director of Community Outreach for Thoracic Oncology.

“We have been focused on building multi-disciplinary teams of oncologists who can provide the highest level of care for our patients. These four stellar oncologists bring decades of experience working with our unique South Florida patient population and I’m thrilled that they’re joining our growing team,” said Sylvester’s Director, Dr. Stephen D. Nimer.

On December 4, Drs. Lutzky, Krill-Jackson, Pizzolato, and Rodriguez, will start at Sylvester, the only university-based cancer center in South Florida. They will be seeing patients at various Sylvester locations until Sylvester at Aventura opens in early 2020.

“It’s important to the University of Miami Health System to continue to grow and bring excellence in cancer care closer to patients in the north end of Miami-Dade and even south Broward County,” said Dr. Edward Abraham, CEO of UHealth. “Having these four oncologists become the anchor of this latest expansion, Sylvester at Aventura, helps us achieve our mission of care delivery to the community.”

The new Aventura location at 2801 N.E. 213 Street will provide numerous cancer services including genetic testing, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and clinical trials. Patients interested in making an appointment with any of these oncologists should call 844-324-HOPE (4673).