South Florida Greek Film Festival back, Oct. 9-18

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The South Florida Greek Film Festival returns for its fourth edition, Oct. 9-18, with screenings and events in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Produced by the Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida and held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in Tampa, the festival presents feature films, documentaries and shorts from Greece, Cyprus and the diaspora.

Among this year’s highlights is the Southeast U.S. premiere of Myrsini Aristidou’s Hold Onto Me, winner of the Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Set in Cyprus, the film follows an 11-year-old girl determined to reconnect with her estranged father after his return for a family funeral.

Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 9, at Savor Cinema will feature Last Call, directed by Sherif Francis. Inspired by true events, the real-time thriller takes place in Athens on New Year’s Eve 1999, when a fugitive armed with a live grenade takes a family hostage and demands to speak live on national television.

The festival also will host An Evening with Hitmaker to the Stars Desmond Child – Music, Greece, exploring Child’s music, his connection to Greece, and his advocacy for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures.

“We want South Florida audiences to discover films and filmmakers they may not otherwise have the opportunity to see,” said Malvina Currie, festival director.

Additional films and the full festival program will be announced later. Screenings will take place at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale and the Bill Cosford Cinema in Coral Gables. For festival information and updates, visit https://hellenicculturalsocietyofsouthflorida.org/film-festival/.

The Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida is a Fort Lauderdale-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to raise awareness about Hellenism, explore its relevance in today’s world and enrich South Florida’s cultural landscape. HCSSFL produces the annual South Florida Greek Film Festival.

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