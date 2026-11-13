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Coral Gables NewsGrant Miller

South Florida’s brightest leaders take the spotlight at the 32nd Annual Sunshine Awards.

By Nestor Andre
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Leadership, innovation, and community service take center stage as the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 32nd Annual Sunshine Awards at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. The November 13 luncheon honors individuals and organizations making meaningful contributions across business, civic life, and the nonprofit sector—recognizing the people whose work helps South Florida move forward.

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Nestor Andre

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