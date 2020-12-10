South Florida’s ‘Ordinary People Living Extraordinary Lives’ to Be Featured in Upcoming Special

South Florida PBS and Growing Bolder TV are seeking South Floridians 50 years and older who are role models of living with passion and purpose to be featured in an upcoming Growing Bolder TV special.

Growing Bolder’s mission is to inspire people to live active, purposeful lives and to counter stereotypes about aging – a mission South Florida PBS fully supports. The TV special, “Ordinary People Living Extraordinary Lives,” presented by Florida Blue Medicare, will air next year on South Florida PBS and other public TV stations in most major Florida markets, with some stories televised nationally. In addition to its TV program, seen in 87% of households nationally, Growing Bolder’s platforms also include radio, podcasts, and a quarterly lifestyle magazine. Some of the people nominated for the one-hour special will also be featured on those platforms.

Nominees could include people who are hometown heroes for athletic achievements, volunteer efforts, artistic accomplishments, or other noteworthy characteristics. Nominations can be submitted on South Florida PBS’ website at www.southfloridapbs.org/extraordinary. Deadline for submissions is Dec. 31, 2020.

George and Sherryl Kamper of Miami are typical of the kind of people featured in Growing Bolder programs. Renowned photographer George Kamper and his wife are the creative team producing “Bubble Boy,” an Instagram sensation. Their images show a quirky, thought-provoking side to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackie Carlin, the show’s executive producer, explained, “With this new program, we are excited to produce local stories on men and women from communities across Florida who are leading by example. Each episode will feature people from all walks of life who are making a difference, in small and big ways, in their communities, all of which leads to a wave of positive changes.”

Nominees and people who send in submissions will be entered into a prize package giveaway, which includes an annual subscription to the “Growing Bolder” magazine, a membership to growingbolder.com, a logoed T-shirt, mug, hat, and the book “Growing Bolder: Defy the Cult of Youth, Live with Passion and Purpose.”