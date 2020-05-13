South Gables Dental is Now Open!

Dear Valued Patients,

We hope that you and your family are weathering the COVID-19 pandemic safely. Fortunately, the team at South Gables Dental came through unscathed. We’ve greatly missed our patients, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that South Gables Dental has reopened. Infection control has always been a top priority for South Gables Dental and you may have noticed this during your previous visits to our office. Our infection control processes are made so that when you receive care, it’s both safe and comfortable. During the closure we have further refined our infection control procedures to include the new recommendations due to the COVID-19 pandemic per the American Dental Association (ADA), the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA). We follow the recommendations of these agencies so that we are up-to-date on any new rulings or guidance that may be issued. We do this to ensure that our infection control procedures are current and adhere to each agencies’ recommendations.

New Patient Safety Measures

To ensure the safety of both our patients and our staff, South Gables Dental has implemented new safety measures:



Staff temperatures are taken daily.

Patients experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath, who have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been quarantined or treated for COVID-19, flu or another communicable disease, should schedule his or her appointment at least two weeks from the last symptom and/or until cleared by a qualified medical professional.

We’ll screen patients for illness at the time of scheduling and upon arrival for the appointment. Any patient exhibiting signs of illness may not be seen that day.

Upon arrival to the parking lot, patients should call the office (305-665-1263). When the office is ready to see the patient, a dental representative will call the patient to enter the office.

Patients and anyone accompanying a patient should wear masks.

We’ll take the temperature of each patient and anyone who accompanies the patient upon arrival to the office.

Patients will wash their hands with antibacterial soap and rinse their mouth with an antibacterial solution before the dental appointment begins.

Aides or others accompanying a patient must wait in their car or outside the office.

Patients who arrive late may not be seen that day.

We hope that you understand that all of the new procedures have been implemented to assure the safety of both our patients and our staff. We’ll review infection control measures regularly to ensure compliance with the most current recommendations. We’ll keep our COVID-19 webpage updated with any changes.

Financing is Available

We understand that some of our patients may have experienced financial distress during the pandemic, and we do not want cost concerns to prevent you from receiving dental care. Please talk with our staff about payment plans or financing.

Our Doors are Open

We look forward to seeing you again and we’re happy to answer any questions you may have about the steps we take to keep you, and every patient, safe in our practice. To make an appointment, please call 305-665-1263, email info@southgablesdental.com or visit our website at https://southgablesdental.com/contact/.

Thank you for being a valued patient, and truly part of the South Gables Dental family. We value your trust and loyalty and look forward to welcoming back our patients, neighbors and friends.

Stay safe,

Dr. Lawrence M. Lesperance and South Gables Dental