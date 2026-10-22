Special Shabbat retreat offers a Bridge to Israel

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Young adults throughout South Florida are invited to cross a new Bridge to Israel during a special Shabbat retreat, Nov. 13-15, designed to strengthen their connection to Israel while introducing them to educational, professional and personal opportunities that could help shape their future.

Bridge to Israel, organized by the World Zionist Organization’s Department for the Promotion of Aliyah, will bring together young adults, ages 18-25, for an immersive weekend combining Shabbat, friendship, engaging speakers, leadership development, recreational activities and conversations about the many ways Israel can become a meaningful part of their lives.

The weekend is designed to be positive, welcoming and forward-looking.

“Bridge to Israel is about giving young adults the opportunity to explore what Israel can mean to them personally,” said Liza Novikov, Aliyah promotion coordinator USA; WZO North American Division. “For some, that may mean visiting Israel. For others, it could mean studying, pursuing a career opportunity, becoming more involved in the Jewish community or even considering Aliyah someday. Most importantly, we want them to leave inspired, informed and more confident about their connection to Israel and their Jewish identity.”

The retreat comes at a time when many Jewish young adults are seeking meaningful ways to understand and express their identity, build community and become better prepared to serve as leaders and advocates.

Rather than approaching those questions through lectures alone, Bridge to Israel will create an informal environment in which participants can talk, listen, learn and build relationships with other young adults who may be asking some of the same questions.

Throughout the weekend, participants will enjoy inspiring speakers and discussions, Shabbat experiences, delicious kosher meals, social and recreational activities, and opportunities to learn more about programs available to them in Israel.

A special emphasis will be placed on helping participants develop the confidence, knowledge and leadership skills to become part of the next generation of Jewish and pro-Israel leaders.

But organizers say the weekend is equally about possibility.

“We want these young adults to see Israel not only as a place they care about, but as a place filled with opportunities,” Novikov said. “Israel can offer education, careers, community, friendships, personal growth and an entirely different perspective on what their future could look like. Bridge to Israel is an invitation to begin exploring those possibilities.”

The retreat will be held at a cottage setting in South Florida, with the exact location provided to registered participants.

Registration fee is $50. Space is limited. For more information and registration, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1gE9ktlpH4XXKKuf4kC27sMS2L7Dj8XaiEWHIYBgpuqI/edit or contact Liza Novikov at 786-606-9882 or by email at lizan@wo.org.il.

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