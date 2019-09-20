Coral Gables Fire Department and Coral Gables Hospital have partnered to offer a free Stop the Bleed and Hands-only CPR training to the community. The event will be held on October 7 at 9:00 am at Coral Gables Hospital (3100 Douglas Road, Coral Gables, FL 33134). Attendees will learn simple techniques to help people in an emergency situation save lives by controlling excessive bleeding or by performing CPR without the need for mouth-to-mouth. Serious injury can occur in a number of situations; this training will show you how to respond quickly while you wait for first responders to arrive on the scene.

Light snacks will be provided. Registration is preferred: 844-554-8287