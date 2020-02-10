Super Bowl Champs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Wife Tavia Endorse Explore God Miami Initiative

More than 100 churches and groups came together on Super Bowl Sunday to kick off a new Community Outreach Initiative called Explore God Miami. Miami-Dade-area residents and visitors are invited to explore answers to common questions people have about God and faith over the next seven weeks. Questions like, “Is there a God?” “Why does God allow pain and suffering?” and “Is Christianity too narrow?” will be explored in Sunday services and in casual discussion groups.

“We had a chance to learn about the Explore God outreach last week during our trip to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, and we were excited about the potential impact the event could have on the South Florida community,” said Tavia and Clark Hunt. “Explore God Miami presents a unique opportunity to unite a diverse group of people from a broad spectrum of backgrounds and beliefs and tackle some of the most important questions life has to offer. We hope everyone will take advantage of this incredible community event.”

“Explore God Miami is the largest evangelistic outreach in Miami since the Billy Graham Crusade in 1949. The initiative has united more churches across denominations and cultural barriers than ever before in our city. This will likely become one of the greatest movements of God in Miami in our generation,” said James Drake, the chairman of the Explore God Miami Steering Committee.

Unprecedented Unity Among Miami Churches

The churches and groups involved represent more than 30 denominations and 4 languages. People of all faiths and backgrounds are encouraged to attend services or conversation groups to share their perspectives on these big questions.

Explore God President Jamie Radtke said, “Millions bring their questions and struggles to Explore God as they search for truth about God and guidance in their faith journeys. Our content and initiatives like Explore God Miami are designed to welcome all people into healthy conversations about God and faith. We’re excited to see the impact on the Miami area, and we’re thankful for the support of Clark and Tavia Hunt.”

Explore God Community Outreach Initiatives have taken place across the nation, including Austin, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Raleigh, and Richmond. These initiatives unite communities across cultural, racial, and faith backgrounds to encourage a deeper exploration of questions we all have about God.

How to Participate

The Explore God Miami Community Outreach Initiative runs through March 21, 2020. Participating churches and social groups across the Miami area are hosting sermon series and open Explore God Discussion Groups to address seven of the most common spiritual questions. Everyone is invited to join, and there is no cost to attend. For more information, visit www.ExploreGod.com/Miami .

