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South Florida’s social calendar never seems to slow down, and the final days of October were no exception. From superheroes supporting children in foster care to Rotarians working to eradicate polio, community organizations continue to demonstrate that giving back can be both meaningful and fun.

Voices for Children’s annual “Be a Hero” luncheon, on Oct. 30 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, was another sellout. A who’s who of community leaders, philanthropists and major donors gathered to support the organization’s mission of improving the lives of children in foster care.

Voices for Children president and CEO Kadie Black always finds creative ways to make this event special, and this year’s superhero theme certainly brought out some impressive costumes. More importantly, the luncheon served as a wonderful reminder that you don’t need a cape or superpowers to be a hero in a child’s life. Sometimes, all it takes is a willingness to help.

Later that same day, Rotarians from throughout Rotary District 6990 gathered at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for the Rotary Club of Coral Gables’ Fifth Friday reception, which also served as the kickoff for the district’s PolioPlus and Golf Ball Drop fundraiser.

The event brought together Rotarians and friends for an evening of fellowship while highlighting Rotary’s ongoing commitment to charitable projects locally and around the world.

Among those addressing the gathering was the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Katharine Button, who shared insights into the hospital’s history and its important role in caring for children. Also discussed was Rotary’s extraordinary worldwide effort to eradicate polio, a mission that has brought the organization international recognition and continues to save lives.

It was certainly an appropriate setting for Rotarians to celebrate a cause that has been such an important part of Rotary’s history.

Of course, Halloween festivities were everywhere throughout the weekend, giving South Floridians plenty of opportunities to dress up, socialize and support worthwhile causes.

The Cocoplum Woman’s Club hosted a lively Halloween dance party on Oct. 29, combining costumes, music and fun with fundraising.

Meanwhile, members and supporters of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club celebrated Halloween Eve at Birdie Bistro with another festive gathering featuring costumes, candy, delicious food, drinks and lots of laughter.

With Thanksgiving and the holiday season just around the corner, there is certainly no shortage of activities to enjoy.

Here are some dates you may want to mark on your calendar

Now through March, 2027 — The Moonwalkers immersive experience narrated by Tom Hanks at South Florida PBS in Boynton Beach www.southfloridapbs.org

Running now — S. Florida PBS’s Becoming Jane – a immersive journey into the world of Dr. Jane Goodall.

Nov. 19 — Elio’s Kitchen Fashion Arts Beats, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove.

Nov. 21 — Alzheimer’s Walk at loanDepot Park, 8 a.m.

Nov. 26 — Happy Thanksgiving!

Dec. 4 — Happy Hannukah

Dec. 2, 5-7 p.m.; Dec. 6, 3 p.m.; Dec. 8, 7 p.m. — Merrick Festival Caroling Competition

Dec. 6 — Jr. Orange Bowl Parade, 5 p.m., Miracle Mile, Coral Gables juniororangebowl.org

Dec. 12 — The Villagers Home Tour (Pinecrest area with check in at Christ the King Church); for tickets visit www.TheVillagers.org

Until next time, keep making each day count and supporting the people and organizations that make South Florida such a special place to call home.

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