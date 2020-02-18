The Coral Gables Community Foundation Celebrates the 11th Annual Tour of Kitchens!

The Coral Gables Community Foundation had its most successful Tour of Kitchens to date on Saturday, February 8th. Miami’s most luxurious kitchen and home tour inspired guests with the latest in kitchen and home design, while offering indulgences from local restaurants and vendors along the way.

The festivities began on Thursday, January 30th at the iconic Java Head estate in Coral Gables. Guests enjoyed a Fabled Feast with drinks, guided tours, music and dinner by Michelin-trained Chef Miguel Massens.

“Year after year, the Tour grows in caliber and success. We were grateful to kick off this year’s tour at the magnificent home of Luis and Sandra Perez,” said Venny Torre, Chair of the Tour of Kitchens.

On Saturday, February 8th, the 11th Annual Tour of Kitchens kicked off at the INFINITI of Coral Gables showroom with breakfast, coffee and mimosas. Over 600 Tourists drove or biked around the City Beautiful visiting ten homes and stops, including the Java Head estate and Kinu Grinders owner Michel and Norka Nedeff’s landmark coral rock home.

Tourists also visited the Miele showroom which was hosting a Sanguich de Miami Pop-Up Sandwich Shop. Sanguich owner Daniel Figueredo served their viral Pan con Lechons sandwiches and Cuban nachos while Miele offered Prosecco and specialty espresso drinks.

The Tour concluded with a Closing Event hosted by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery where tourists were treated to BBQ by Lynx Grills, exquisite tastings by Chef Matthew Kaskey, the Tank Brewery beers and champagne as well as a variety of desserts from Sugarbud, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida and The Biltmore’s Executive Chef Enrique Villardefrancos.

Proceeds from the Tour of Kitchens benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation and its Culinary Arts Fund, which provides support and scholarships for the Culinary Arts Program at Coral Gables Senior High School.

“We are thrilled to Tour for an 11th year on this year’s installment of the Tour of Kitchens” said Mary Snow, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. “Events such as the Tour of Kitchens make it possible for our community’s best and brightest to reach their goals.”

The participating restaurants, dessert vendors and home good vendors were Salumeria 104, CHICA, Doc B’s Restaurant & Bar, Sanguich de Miami, CasaCuba, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Someone’s Son, Piuma, Culinary Art Program High School Students, Cao Chocolates, Coral Gables Garden Club, La Taberna Giralda, Bask, Plume, Carlos Luna Art, Almotti, Nautica Design Gallery, Palmpress & Coffee, Saucy Lips, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, KINU Grinders and Bread America.

The 11th Annual Tour of Kitchens was sponsored by INFINITI of Coral Gables, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, Miele, FXD Construction, Torre Companies, Snaidero USA, Belmont Village Senior Living, Evensky & Katz/Foldes Financial Wealth Management, Pacific National Bank, Valley Bank, The Keyes Company, EWM/Berkshire Hathaway, Bermont Advisory Group of Raymond James, Historical Preservation Association of Coral Gables, The Biltmore, Doctors Hospital, The City of Coral Gables, Waste Management, Joanna’s Marketplace, South Florida Luxury Guide, Miami Herald, and the Coral Gables Magazine.