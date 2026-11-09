The fall preseason concluded with six innings showcasing the draft-eligible pitchers

SCOUT DAY: SAT 7 NOV 2026

Today marked the end of the fall preseason, with draft-eligible pitchers showcased before a full house of scouts taking diligent notes, radar guns at the ready. Today’s session was divided into two parts: the skills competition, followed by 6 innings of intra-squad baseball. Twelve draft-eligible pitchers each threw one inning. The skills competition consisted of three events: the 60-yard dash, defense, and batting. I’ll save batting for discussion during the scrimmage. The 60-yard dash, which determined the fastest runner, was won by two outfielders: Jon Mora and Michael Torres. According to several scouts timing the event, Jon narrowly edged last year’s winner, Michael Torres. The infield competition followed, featuring the leading candidates at each position. Two players competed at each position, except third base and catcher, which had three. At first: Gabriel Milano and Easton Kitura. Easton began playing the position later in the preseason, rotating with Dawson Harman, who shifted to third base and emerged as the frontrunner there. Without taking anything away from Gabriel, I feel Easton currently has the edge over him both defensively and offensively. At second, the competition is between Rookie Shepard and RJ Diaz. Rookie is very good, and I like him a lot, but RJ has the power and performs at a higher level. The shortstop position features two returning players, Brandon DeGoti and Vance Sheahan. Both are expected to see plenty of action and may also play second base, making the middle infield highly interchangeable. Vance’s defense has improved markedly this year; last season, he might have led the ACC in errors. I’ve always liked Brandon and felt he deserved more playing time last year. Hopefully, he’ll make up for lost time. The middle infield is talented both offensively and defensively, and we should see a noticeable decline in errors. At third base, three players are competing for the starting spot. Trent Caraway has played only his second preseason game, making it difficult to evaluate him fairly. He joined the team with excellent credentials, but is just getting started after a foot injury kept him out until Thursday. Dawson Harmon, who until recently shared first base duties with Gabriel, now appears to have secured the third-base role. I would have chosen him at first, but until I see more from Trent, third base is Dawson’s spot to lose. Dawson has been a steady hitter throughout the preseason and will be an excellent addition to the lineup. Trey King has also performed well, making him difficult to overlook. I’m keeping an open mind about Trent, but by spring, one of these three will likely emerge as the clear choice. For now, based on what he has shown, Dawson is my pick. Finally, we have four catchers. With cuts coming next week, I expect one of the three departing players to be our fourth catcher. It will likely be either Randy Vega or Devin Diaz, with Devin appearing more likely to be cut, especially given Randy’s performance today. That said, they’ll keep Randy as the bullpen catcher. Alonzo will be our primary catcher, with Jose as his heir apparent. Jose is that good, and I expect him to split playing time with Alonzo. Turning to the outfield, the players’ arms were tested, and the results were not especially impressive. As was the case last year, opposing teams may look to take advantage by stretching for an extra base. Dylan Dubovik likely had the strongest arm and has made great strides in his fielding this preseason. My starting outfield would be Fabio Peralta in left, Michael Torres in center, and Dylan Dubovik in right. Fabio and Michael are interchangeable, though Michael can cover more ground.

Next week, the exit interviews will be conducted. I thought four would be leaving, but I was told today that it will be only three, as Jack Durso has been removed from the squad list, has undergone TJ surgery, and will be out for the entire year. Last year, I had a couple on the fence, and they were the most likely to be cut. This year, I am in a quandary about who to release. I don’t know if we need a 4th catcher, but that is above my pay grade. I would leave the infield as is, and we really don’t have any really bad pitchers who, with more seasoning, would be needed in relief. The outfield is overly talented, but with injuries, you don’t want to stretch yourself too thin. It will be a tough decision, and that is why I am just a fan and not drawing the Big Bucks that fall to JD and staff.

Today’s scrimmage featured six innings, twelve pitchers, and five batters per inning. The first three innings were markedly different from the final three, with a clear gap in pitching quality. The first half saw no runs and just three hits. In the final three innings, the offense came alive, opening the floodgates, scoring 11 runs on eight hits, including two home runs.