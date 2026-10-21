The third week of preseason opens with Team Green vs. Team Orange in a six-innings contest.

PRESEASON: TUES 20 OCT 26

It was unclear whether Week 3 would begin on Tuesday. The weather cleared shortly after 10, allowing the ground crew to remove the tarp and begin work on the infield. As a result, there was no hitting or fielding practice. Today’s six-inning scrimmage began slightly after its scheduled 10:45 start, with bullpen pitchers competing to move up the pitching charts. To make the game more competitive, the position players were divided into Green and Orange teams, making for more exciting baseball. Four pitchers took the mound, each throwing three innings.

Jon Mora led off for Team Green, while Kaden Varela-Payne took the mound for Team Orange. Jon led off with a single but was thrown out by Alonzo Alverez while trying to reach second. After walking RJ Diaz, Varela-Payne struck out Devin Diaz and Dawson Harman. Tyler Van Valkenburg pitched the bottom of the first for Team Orange. Brandon DeGoti singled with one out but was left stranded after Braeden Schnabel and Easton Kitura struck out. Both pitchers struggled with control in the second inning. Trey King was hit by a pitch with one out. Dylan Dubovik walked, and Vance Sheahan hit a two-RBI opposite-field double to give Green a 2-0 lead. Orange answered in the bottom half, starting with Randy Vega walking. A WP advanced him to second. Devin Diaz attempted a pickoff to second, but it got past the bag, and Vega advanced to third (E2). Back-to-back singles by Alverez and Milano scored one. Rookie Shepard walked to load the bases, followed by a Michael Torres 4-6-3 DP. At the end of two, Orange led 2-1.

Green extended the lead in the third on a Dawson Harmon RBI double, bringing home Devin Diaz, who had preceded Harmon with a one-out single. Orange failed to answer in the bottom half of the inning, stranding Braeden Schnable at second after a two-out double. At the halfway point, Orange led 3-1. Two new pitchers took the mound: Trenton Ramsey for Orange and Ivan Sabater for Green. Dylan Dubovik opened the fourth with a single. Vance followed with a well-executed sacrifice bunt, moving Dubovik to second, where he stayed through the end of the inning. Green had fewer baserunners, as Sabater retired the side in order. Orange added another run in the fifth after Devin Diaz drew a walk and Easton Kitura committed an error at third. With runners on first and second, Trey King doubled home Diaz, giving Orange a 4-1 lead after five innings.

With two outs in the sixth, back-to-back singles by RJ Diaz and Devin Diaz failed to generate another run for Green as it attempted to rally. Orange also threatened with two outs but managed just one run on an Alvarez RBI single, as Green held on for a 4-2 scrimmage victory.