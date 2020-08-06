THĒSIS HOTEL MIAMI IS NOW OPEN

The Newest, Premier Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida Celebrates Grand Opening

The highly-anticipated THēsis Hotel Miami is pleased to announce they are officially open. Owned by Nolan Reynolds International, a leading integrated development and hospitality firm, and operated by Hersha Hospitality Management, THēsis Hotel Miami is the first hotel to debut within the newly launched THēsis Hotels brand.

“THēsis Hotel Miami is an integral component of the new Paseo de la Riviera mixed use development. Designed to be a cultural epicenter for the Coral Gables community, we are introducing a lifestyle concept that will serve both residents and visitors alike, with our modern and comfortable guest rooms, design and curated community experiences,” said Brent Reynolds, CEO and Managing Partner of Nolan Reynolds International.

Located in Coral Gables directly across the street from the University of Miami and easily accessible to the Metrorail, the Underline, and the Coconut Grove trolley, the 245-room hotel provides guests with a community-oriented, approachable, and centrally-located getaway with close proximity to key attractions and venues within the Coral Gables neighborhood.

“We are excited for THēsis Hotel Miami to be the newest neighbor in the city of Coral Gables,” said Anamaria Tolci Soare, general manager of THēsis Hotel Miami. “We look forward to offering fun programming and amenities that the community can enjoy just as much as our hotel guests.”

From its interior, the hotel draws inspiration from the destination’s Mediterranean roots and hints at the aesthetic elements of modern contemporary convenience. For its exterior, the architectural aesthetic of Coral Gables is pulled through the familiar color palate and traditional iron finishes while providing an evolved design to serve a growing and diverse audience. The hotel features 245 rooms overlooking the quaint Jaycee Park with views stretching out to Biscayne Bay. The hotel’s presidential suite features 1,150-square-feet of living space with a full state-of-the-art kitchen, dining and living room as well as a master suite.

In addition to its 245 guestrooms, the new THēsis Hotel Miami will feature two chef-driven restaurants and an elevated pool deck with food and beverage service. THēsis Hotel also offers 6,500-square-feet of flexible and spacious indoor and outdoor meetings and events space. With a grand ballroom, five meeting rooms and pre-function space, each space can be designed to provide guests with comfortable options while adhering to current social distancing guidelines.

The two restaurants on the hotel’s ground floor will be led by one of Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chefs of 2020 as well as a double James Beard Award nominee, Chef Niven Patel. Mamey offers a flavorful cocktail program by Bar Lab in sync with the restaurant’s island-minded menu. Orno, a New American restaurant, which is set to open early 2021, will be focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

THēsis is committed to the health and safety of their guests and team members. They have implemented Hersha’s “Rest Assured Program”, a program to ensure guests and team members are safe while at the hotel. The program includes increased cleaning and sanitation measures, reimagined guest services to include self check-in, increased signage to promote social distancing, sanitizations stations and proactive communication between staff and guests. With these standards and protocols in place, it creates a healthy environment to make sure the guests stay is met with comfort and ease.

“We are dedicated to providing this peace of mind to our guests and team members all while maintaining our commitment of giving them the best getaway experience possible,” says Tolci Soare.

THēsis Hotel Miami is located at 1350 S Dixie Hwy in Coral Gables. For more information please visit www.ThesisHotelMiami.com or call (305) 667-5611.