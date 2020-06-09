TOMORROW: Rep. Donna Shalala Hosts Community Roundtable on Race Relations

Tomorrow, Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) will join elected officials, faith and community leaders, as well as law enforcement officers for a community roundtable discussion on race relations in America and what can be done to undue systemic racism in South Florida.

Yesterday, Representative Shalala joined more than 150 Members of Congress in co-sponsoring the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, a bold, comprehensive approach to hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement and build trust between law enforcement and our communities. If signed into law, the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 would ban chokeholds, mandate the use of dashboard cameras, prohibit local law enforcement from racial, religious and discriminatory profiling, and facilitate training on racial, religious, and discriminatory profiling for all law enforcement.

WHO:

Congresswoman Donna Shalala, (FL-27)

Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26)

Dan Gelber, Mayor of the City of Miami Beach

Francis Suarez, Mayor of the City of Miami

FL Sen. Annette Taddeo (SD-40)

FL Rep. Dotie Joseph (HD-108)

FL Rep. Kionne McGhee (HD-117)

Audrey Edmundson, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners –

Dwight Bullard, Political Director, New Florida Majority

Kevin Chambliss, Vice-Chairman, NAACP South-Dade

Richard Clements, Chief of Police, City of Miami Beach

Jorge Colina, Chief of Police, City of Miami

Karla Hernandez-Mats, President, United Teachers of Dade

Ed Hudak, Chief of Police, City of Coral Gables

Rev. Alphonso Jackson, Second Baptist Church

Rodney Jacobs, Jr., Associate Director, City of Miami Civilian Investigative Panel

Apostle Carl Malone, The Bethel Church of Miami

Andrea Mercado, Executive Director, New Florida Majority

Arnold Palmer, Major, Miami-Dade Police Department

Alfredo Ramirez III, Director, Miami-Dade Police Department

Steadman Stahl, President, South Florida Police Benevolent Association



WHAT: Community roundtable discussion about race relations and what South Florida community leaders and stakeholders can do to address systemic racism in our community.



WHEN: Wednesday, June 10th at 10:30 am



WHERE: Please R.S.V.P. to Carlos Condarco at carlos.condarco@mail.house.gov for ZOOM meeting information.