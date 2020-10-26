Tropical Audubon Ambassador Program reimagined for Fall 2020-Spring 2021

Registration is now open for the 2020-21 Tropical Audubon Ambassador Program.

Learn how to become a more engaged, educated and effective environmental advocate; CLICK HERE

Participants in the free webinar series will receive advocacy training and come away armed with in-depth knowledge about Biscayne Bay, Smart Growth and Everglades Restoration.

The program’s goal is to empower graduates to activate their “Tropical Audubon Ambassador” education on behalf of South Florida ecosystems.

During the seven-month program, ambassadors will learn about the most pressing threats to South Florida’s environment, how to engage in the Miami-Dade County civic process and how to participate in effective environmental advocacy campaigns. Spring field trips (subject to COVID protocols) will connect Tropical Audubon Ambassador students to local environmental communities and expand their understanding of the ecosystems Tropical Audubon Society works to protect.

Aspiring Tropical Audubon Ambassadors will matriculate with a network of like-minded environmental advocates and participate in deep-dive Q&As with regional experts in their fields. Additional benefits include access to a Facebook group, a monthly advocacy newsletter, action alerts on critical conservation issues, an online toolbox of resources and leadership development opportunities.

The 2020-21 series is open to anyone 18 and older, as well as to past Tropical Audubon Ambassador graduates. All participants are required to first enroll in a “Civics” webinar series then choose up to three five-part webinar “tracks” of interest — Biscayne Bay, Smart Growth and/or Everglades — and cap the program with a “Campaigns” webinar series.

Explore each topic with TAS education director and Tropical Audubon Ambassador program manager Alison Enchelmaier, who holds a Master of Science in Marine Affairs & Policy from University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. Live webinars will be offered monthly in each track. Recorded versions of the webinars also will be available.

Session Dates & Topics (Live Webinars 7-8 p.m.)

Civics 101 — Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12;

Biscayne Bay — Nov. 19, Dec. 17, Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and Mar. 18;

Smart Growth — Dec. 3, Jan. 7, Feb. 4, Mar. 4 and Apr. 1;

Everglades — Dec. 10, Jan. 14, Feb 11, Mar. 11 and Apr. 8, and

Campaigns 101 — Apr. 15, Apr. 22 and May 6.

Tropical Audubon Ambassador Program Funding Partners: Thanks to the generous support of underwriting partners — The Everglades Foundation, Miami Foundation and National Audubon Society — the Tropical Audubon Ambassador Program now is free.