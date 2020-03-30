Coral Gables working together to overcome COVID-19

Resiliency is a word that is often used when referring to climate change, but in reality, resiliency means being able to adapt to changing circumstances and having the strength to overcome adversity. As we are confronted with the unprecedented challenges involving the COVID-19 pandemic, we as a society, are becoming resilient by acting decisively, remaining calm, staying flexible and supporting the vulnerable among us, which is imperative.

During this time of uncertainty, I want to assure you that our city is working tirelessly to protect the health and safety of our residents, which is always our top priority. We are doing our best to keep residents and businesses informed on every front from how to keep your family healthy, to what city services are available and what facilities or businesses are temporarily closed. Routine updates and information about COVID-19 are being communicated through multiple platforms such as: the Coral Gables website, my special bulletins and newsletters, mailers, newspapers, TV news and other media. To stay abreast of the latest updates, I encourage you to visit coralgables.com/emergency.

As you are aware, local businesses are facing many hurdles during this time. Not only are they our friends and neighbors, but they are the pillars of our community which provide employment, resources and tax dollars to our city. Don’t forget to extend your support to local retailers, mom-and-pop shops, independent contractors and gig workers in Coral Gables and throughout Miami-Dade. Continue to order take-out from your favorite local restaurants and consider buying a gift card from a shop that you can use at a later date. These are just a few ways you can lend your support and help keep Coral Gables resilient.

The way that Coral Gables residents and business owners have responded to the crisis reminds me of why I am so proud to live in Coral Gables. Observing people help their neighbors, check on the elderly and keep food on the table for those who have lost employment is a testament on how united we are as a community. I am grateful and humbled by all the acts of kindness that I’ve witnessed.

I would especially like to thank city staff, first responders – police, firefighters and paramedics – as well as our front-line healthcare workers for their loyal service to our residents. Their strength and courage in helping keep people safe during this time is a model for us all.

If you have any questions, concerns or ideas about how the city can best respond during this pandemic, I’m always here to listen. Please don’t hesitate to contact me. I can be reached at 305-460-5323 or vlago@coralgables.com.

Please continue to do everything in your power to stay safe and healthy. Thank you for your resilience, it is truly making a difference for our community.