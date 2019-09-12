Chabad Miami had local artist, Jessica de Vreeze, create an interactive piece that encourages people to commit acts of random kindness. They enhance the art by writing their resolutions on the wall.
Home Coral Gables News Wall of Kindness – Chabad of Miami
Wall of Kindness - Chabad of Miami
Chabad of Miami unveils it’s Wall of Kindness by artist Jessica Sarah De Vreeze, on September 11th, 2019. . . . . . #miami #chabad #chabadofmiami #jewishmiami #miamijews #brickell #kendall #911 #september11 #cutlerbay #coralgables #palmettobay #pinecrest #southflorida #localart #southmiami #communitynewspapers #instagood #kendallsupply #wynwood #brickell #planetearth #onlyindade #localartists #forthekids #kindness #cubancoffee #gratitude #goodvibes #thatscommunityPosted by Miami's Community Newspapers on Wednesday, September 11, 2019