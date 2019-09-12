Wall of Kindness – Chabad of Miami

By
Community News
-
7

Chabad Miami had local artist, Jessica de Vreeze, create an interactive piece that encourages people to commit acts of random kindness. They enhance the art by writing their resolutions on the wall.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here