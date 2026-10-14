Week two of the preseason got underway today with four innings, led on the mound by Kaden Varela-Payne and at the plate by Dawson Harman.

Week 2 of the preseason began with 4 pitchers under the spotlight, each pitching a pair of innings. Nothing particularly special to take away, except that each pitcher will be a welcome addition to the bullpen. Of the four, Kaden Valera-Payne had the best showing, allowing no runs. At the plate, Dawson Harman was the standout with a pair of hits, including a double off the right-field wall. With the good comes the ugly. It came in the third inning. What should have been a routine 3-6-3 DP turned into a double error, with two runs scoring. With only four innings to report on, it is difficult to provide an accurate evaluation. Just as they’re getting into the swing of things, it’s time to wrap up—until Thursday, when they start again.

Ivan Sabater, a freshman from Hollywood, Florida, opened week two by allowing three hits and two runs—not the ideal start. Anthony Murphy quickly got things going with a leadoff hit, and two batters later, Alonzo Alvarez singled him home. After recording his second out, Gabriel Milano capped the five-man rotation with an RBI double. Sabater bounced back in the second, opening the inning with a pair of strikeouts before Devin Diaz broke through with a hit ahead of the final out. It was a solid recovery from the previous inning.

Trenton Ramsey, another freshman Floridian from Ocala, also struggled in his first inning. The five-man rotation left us wondering whether he could work his way out of the jam he created. He started well, recording a routine 4-3 groundout to Jon Mora, but things turned south after that. He hit Jose Lopez, walked Dylan Dubovik, and then gave up a single to Dawson Harmon, loading the bases. The fifth and final batter, RJ Diaz, walked, bringing in a run and leaving the bases loaded. Like Ivan, Trenton rebounded in the second inning, but unlike Ivan, he retired the side in order.

Kaden Varela-Payne is a junior transfer from Concord University, a Division II school in West Virginia. He may be the first player we’ve had from Concord. Whether he came from a Division I or II program, Kaden was the only pitcher today not to allow a run or a hit. He’s definitely someone to watch.

Kaden’s counterpart, Tyler Van Valkenburg, a freshman from Saugerties, New York—on the Hudson’s west bank and best known for Woodstock ’94—might have cruised through his first inning if not for a defensive miscue that won’t make any top 10 ESPN highlight reels from today’s scrimmage. A routine grounder by Devin Diaz to first should have set up an inning-ending double play, but things unraveled. The throw to second sailed into the outfield, and the throw to third went wide, allowing two runs to score and leaving Diaz at third. Both runs were unearned, bringing back memories of last year’s defensive struggles. Although both runs in his first inning were unearned, the second-inning run was earned. Dawson Harmon led off with a stand-up double off the right-field wall, followed by a single from RJ Diaz. Kaden then hit Jon Mora to load the bases. Randy Vega delivered a base hit to left, scoring a run. As in the first inning with Trenton Ramsey, the inning ended without a decision: Kaden struck out Dylan Dubovik for the first out, and as the fifth batter, Dubovik had the final at-bat of today’s scrimmage.

Aside from Kaden, the pitching was below its usual standard. Dawson Harman led the offense today, going 2-for-2 with a double. Gabriel Milano was the only other batter to record an extra-base hit. Both players are competing for the starting first-base position.

The next scrimmage is scheduled for Thursday, 15 October, at 11:30. If you plan to attend, please arrive early. Today’s scrimmage was scheduled for 11:30 but began at 11:15. Rain is forecast at a 40-50% chance on all three days. Continue monitoring the weather and watch for further updates about possible time changes.