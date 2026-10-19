Week two of the preseason wrapped up today with four innings before lightning in the area canceled the final two scheduled innings

PRESEASON: SAT 17 OCT 26

Today marked the end of the second week of preparation for the 2027 season. The Big Guns were on display, with each throwing two innings. The team was scheduled to play six innings, but as Jack Ensell walked to the mound for his warm-up pitches, a lightning alarm sounded. It sounded again about 15 minutes later, restarting the 30-minute wait period. After the second alert, JD moved the team indoors to finish practice.

With scouts gathered in force and rain in the forecast, JD opted to open with the two key pitchers projected to lead the way this season rather than save them for the end of today’s scrimmage. AJ Ciscar took the mound against Blake Morningstar, and both delivered as expected. They were in a class of their own compared with what we’ve seen all week, dominating the hitters. AJ made quick work of the first inning, inducing three straight groundouts from Michael Torres, Rookie Shepard, and Alonzo Alverez. Blake matched him in the bottom half, recording a flyout to left by Fabio Peralta, a groundout by Vance Sheahan, and a strikeout of Trey King. None of these players are considered plate sleepers.

Easton Kitura interrupted another three-batter showing for AJ with a two-out single, then stole second before Anthony Murphy recorded the final out. Blake would have had a quick second inning, except for Easton Kitura’s throwing error to first, which would have ended it. Errors cost runs, and in this case, they did exactly that. Following the two-out error, a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases. JD decided to use a 6th batter, letting Blake face off against Fabio. The battle at the plate ended when Fabio was hit by a pitch, scoring a run. Errors cost us dearly last year, and in this preseason, we have seen a definite improvement over past years.

Mason Horvat, a senior transfer from Penn State, faced Frank Menendez, who was returning from an injury sustained last year—perhaps before he was fully ready. Following AJ and Blake’s lead in the first inning, Mason retired the side in order, facing just three batters. He struck out Brandon DeGoti and Michael Torres; between those at-bats, Randy Vega singled but was thrown out trying to steal second. Mason faced four batters in the second inning and allowed an opposite-field double down the third-base line to Alonzo Alverez with one out. Through two innings, he faced seven batters, allowed two hits, and gave up no runs.

Frank struggled last week, and today he needed help from the first-base umpire to get through his first inning. His problem has been control, not velocity—Vance Sheahan, Frank’s first batter, was hit by a pitch, providing firsthand evidence. Fabio, second to bat, laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt and beat Frank to first, but, to everyone’s amazement, the umpire called him out. With Vance on second, Dylan Dubovik struck out, and Dawson Harmon walked. Frank got another assist from the first-base umpire on a 2-3 pickoff attempt: Harmon appeared to everyone to have made it back safely to first, but was called out. Once the regular season begins, video replay should be available to overturn the two horrific calls. Frank’s second inning was more in line with what we’ve come to expect: three batters, three outs.

Lightning in the area halted today’s scrimmage. We saw some of our best pitching, and the staff will continue to build on that performance as we move forward. Offensively, we managed only three hits, with Alonzo recording the only extra-base hit. After two weeks of preseason, the team is making progress. We’ll get a better sense of where we stand when we face FAU on Halloween, two weeks from today. Next week’s schedule hasn’t been published yet, and start times may remain uncertain. Today’s scheduled 11:45 start began with first pitch shortly after 11:30.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend.