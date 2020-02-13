World Cancer Day Awareness with Baptist Health and First Horizon Bank

“World Cancer Day awareness participants included Dr. Minesh Mehta; Becky Castillo, First Horizon Bank; Lisa Gonzalez, First Horizon Bank and Bill Duquette, CEO, South Miami Hospital”

The World Cancer Day marked the beginning of a month long, international awareness of prevention that led to a presentation with Baptist Health, First Horizon Bank and Community Newspapers on Tuesday.

Led by South Miami Hospital CEO Bill Duquette, a presentation by Dr. Minesh Mehta, Chief of Radiation Oncology for the Miami Cancer Institute, informed residents of recent technology advances, including the state-of-the-art Proton Therapy Center, Miami’s pioneering facility.

“Proton Therapy is an advanced form of treatment providing particles for many advantages including accuracy and sparing healthy tissues,” said Dr. Mehta. “Our Cancer Institute has treated 600 patients from the tri-county South Florida region using this technology.”

The impressive turnout of attendees was due in part to the commitment of First Horizon Bank to partner with Florida healthcare providers and physicians which includes financing for advancements, along with growth of private medical clients.

“The screening, diagnosing and treatment for cancer is important for all South Florida residents which is one of the reasons for sponsoring these community awareness efforts,” said Jeff Jackson, Florida regional president for First Horizon. “With the innovative technology from Dr. Mehta and his team to detect cancer at its earliest stages, all of us may benefit from the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health.”

Lisa Gonzalez, a senior vice president at First Horizon, says it is important for the bank to help inform South Florida residents of how they may become more educated about healthcare for their families.

“Taking proactive steps for a better health is something that all of us should be aware of,” said Gonzalez. “Our participation with community healthcare awareness is one of the ways our First Horizon Bank is able to connect with the residents who we serve every day. Today, more than ever, our bank’s services include providing physicians and healthcare providers the tools to make a difference.”

To learn more about Baptist Health’s Cancer Institute and all their hospitals, click www.baptisthealth.net/cancer-care/home and for information on First Horizon Bank and its South Florida locations, visit www.firsthorizon.com