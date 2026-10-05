Young Patronesses of the Opera announces Annual Gala, Nov. 13

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The Young Patronesses of the Opera (YPO) will celebrate 71 years of bringing the magic of opera to South Florida with its 2026 Annual Gala, “Opera Meets Jazz,” on Friday, Nov. 13, at the InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami.

Highlighting this year’s celebration will be a special performance by the Mustafa on Sax Band led by acclaimed three-time Grammy nominated South Florida jazz musician, educator and bandleader Melton Mustafa Jr.

The evening will bring together two iconic musical traditions — the drama and beauty of opera and the energy and improvisation of jazz — creating a distinctive musical experience while benefiting YPO’s longstanding music education and community outreach programs.

For seven decades, YPO has worked to introduce children throughout South Florida to opera and the performing arts. Proceeds from the Annual Gala help support the organization’s educational programs and its mission to inspire a new generation of opera lovers.

“Opera Meets Jazz” will welcome YPO members, patrons, community leaders and arts supporters for an evening celebrating music, education and South Florida’s vibrant cultural community.

Additional details regarding the evening’s program, tickets and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Young Patronesses of the Opera (YPO)

YPO is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization comprised of more than 200 dedicated women volunteers. For more than 70 years, YPO has cultivated an appreciation and love of opera by providing educational programs that introduce children throughout the community to this timeless art form. YPO also proudly supports Florida Grand Opera and its educational initiatives.

The organization. relies on donations and grants to sustain programs such as its In-School Opera for elementary students, teacher and Girl Scout workshops, and nationally recognized voice competitions.

For more information, visit www.ypo-miami.org.

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