Baker Aviation Technical College partners with iAero Group to close workforce gap

George T. Baker Aviation Technical College, one of the leading aviation technical colleges in Florida, and iAero Group, the leading aviation investment platform business, announced a new partnership designed to enhance aviation maintenance technician/mechanic training.

The initiative will provide students with more career awareness opportunities and will support more pathways to job opportunities for graduates in the industry.

This partnership aims to address the global shortage of long-term technicians and mechanics. According to Boeing Global Services, a projected 739,000 aviation maintenance technicians will be needed worldwide over the next 20 years, with 192,000 needed in the U.S. alone. New students make up just two percent of the technician workforce annually, while 30 percent is at or near retirement age.

“Joining with iAero Group allows us to increase the quality of our student experience, as well as support our mission and vision of helping students obtain employment and become an integral part of the growing aviation industry,” said Baker Aviation principal Ciro Hidalgo.

“iAero Group is the perfect partner to provide real-life aircraft assets for training, industry expertise, learning opportunities and ongoing career opportunities for our students.”

iAero Group donated a Lear Jet and a plane engine to improve the quality of students’ hands-on training experience. The company also will bring employee mentors, guest speakers and sponsor visits to iAero Group’s diffrent facilities.

“Partnering with George T. Baker is the right thing to do to help our local community have more awareness of the tremendous opportunities in aviation technical careers here in Miami that are good paying and in-demand for years to come,” said iAero Group CEO Robert Caputo. “Not only are we working together to help solve the industry-wide maintenance technician and mechanic shortage challenge, but this partnership embodies our iAero Group purpose of elevating the people and places in which we operate.”

For more information regarding Baker Aviation, call 305-871-3143.

For more information about iAero Group, call 305-702-0410 or send email to info@iAeroGroup.com.