Carver Middle School student earns statewide math award

Math Nation, a state-funded math program that is free for students, schools, and teachers in Florida, will be awarding George Washington Carver Middle School student Patrick Westring an iPad Mini for his exemplary work in helping peers statewide succeed in Algebra 1.

“He is very deserving of the acclaim he has garnered, securing well over 10,000 karma points over a scant month of time,” said Jose Gonzalez, Westring’s teacher.

Westring earned the most “Karma Points” in Florida for the month of November. Karma Points are earned whenever a student helps another student on the statewide Algebra 1 Wall — such as directing them to an appropriate video to address their question, explaining how to start solving a math problem, or by showing their peers where they have made an error.

Each month, the student who earns the most Karma Points in the state receives a free iPad Mini, and the students who place second to fifth receive prize packs with Math Nation: T-shirts, pencils and stickers.

Math Nation is a free online resource with an accompanying workbook, built for Algebra 1 students and teachers in Florida by Florida teachers. The program provides around-the-clock support to thousands of math students, with an adaptive learning program of 24/7 homework help from Study Experts, teachers, and peers.

For more information on Math Nation, send email to Richard Bobinchuck, director, at Richard@MathNation.com or on Twitter at @RBobinchuck.