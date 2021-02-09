Coral Gables-based Amerant forms Amerant Mortgage in joint venture

Responding to growing demand for residential mortgages in the midst of Florida’s booming residential real estate market, Amerant Bank NA (Amerant), one of the largest community banks headquartered in Coral Gables, recently announced the formation of Amerant Mortgage LLC.

Amerant Mortgage is a joint venture (JV) between the bank and a team of highly specialized residential real estate executives with a long track record of success in the residential mortgage arena, most recently with one of the largest Florida-based financial institutions. Amerant will retain majority ownership of the JV.

Howard Levine, Tony Eelman, Marshall Martin, and Joe Keel are all respected industry veterans with a shared vision of creating a large-scale, highly efficient, and profitable nation-wide mortgage banking business.

The focus of Amerant Mortgage will be on driving an outstanding client experience and leveraging strategic relationships to realize consistent revenue and building franchise value.

The existing residential mortgage team for Amerant will be rolled into the new JV.

“It is evident that Florida’s residential real estate market is booming,” said Millar Wilson, vice chair and CEO of Amerant. “The ongoing positive sales trajectory, coupled with generationally low interest rates, which are expected to continue throughout 2021, has created unprecedented momentum in the residential mortgage origination space.”

Howard Levine, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for Amerant Mortgage, added, “Through the establishment of Amerant Mortgage, we have an exceptional opportunity to become increasingly active players in this industry. This JV is a truly unique business model. This model combines robust product offerings with exceptional service – an absolute win/win for the consumer.”

Amerant Mortgage will offer the full complement of residential lending solutions to include conventional, government, Jumbo loans, and unique product offerings, ideally positioning the organization as a true market leader.

“We are confident that this exciting JV will continue to further Amerant’s footprint in the communities we serve,” Wilson concluded. “The businesses to be created under Amerant Mortgage are consistent with our strategy of diversifying and increasing non-interest income at Amerant Bancorp. It is another example of diligently working to provide our customers the products that serve their financial needs, while providing an exceptional customer experience.”

For additional information about Amerant, visit www.amerantbank.com and follow the company on Instagram at @AmerantBank, and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AmerantBank/.