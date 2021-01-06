DSWM encourages customers to go green, recycle your Christmas tree

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste (DSWM) encourages all customers to participate in the DSWM Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

Service area residents can recycle their clean, decoration-free natural Christmas trees by taking them to a select Trash and Recycling Center (TRC) or the West Miami-Dade Home Chemical Collection Center. The trees will be recycled into mulch, available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis beginning in spring 2021.

Trees can be brought in for recycling to one of the listed Trash and Recycling Centers (open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Norwood – 19901 NW 7 Ave.

Palm Springs North – 7870 NW 178 St.

Snapper Creek – 2200 SW 117 Ave.

South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117 Ct.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Home Chemical Collection Center (open seven days a week for tree drop off only, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):

West Miami-Dade – 8801 NW 58 St.

Christmas tree mulch availability

Mulch will be available at the following seven locations beginning in spring 2021:

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107 Ave.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Residents are reminded to bring a shovel and bags or pails to take away the material.

Residents interested in picking up mulch can visit www.miamidade.gov/christmastreerecycling to sign up to be emailed when mulch is available.

Curbside Christmas tree collection

Residents who are unable to drop off their Christmas tree can place it at the curbside. Crews will collect Christmas trees from the curbside beginning Monday, Jan. 11. Trees will be collected in zones. Residents should place their trees at the curbside for pickup on the Sunday before their zone’s pickup week. Details including a map of the zones can be found on department website.

Zone 1 — Jan. 11-15, south side of SW 152nd Street to SW 400th Street, place tree at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 10;

Zone 2 — Jan. 18-22, north side of SW 152nd Street to south side of SW 88th Street, place tree at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 17;

Zone 3 — Jan. 25-29, north side of SW 88th Street to south side of NW 25th Street, place tree at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 24, and

Zone 4 — Feb. 1-5, north side of NW 25th Street to NW 215th Street, place tree at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 31.

Other Christmas tree disposal options

Residents who are unable to drop off their tree for recycling or who don’t want to wait for curbside collection can use one of their available scheduled bulky waste pickups to have the tree collected.

For more information on the DSWM’s Christmas tree recycling and collection program including dropoff locations and hours, call 311 or visit www.miamidade.gov/solidwaste.