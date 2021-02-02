M-DCPS awarded $12M USDOE grant to accelerate education innovation

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been awarded a $12 million, five-year grant by the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) for its commitment to transform professional learning. Out of the 28 entities awarded nationwide, M-DCPS received the largest USDOE grant.

The grant will support M-DCPS’ newly launched initiative — Teachers CHOICE (Creating High-impact Opportunities for Innovation, Collaboration and Equity), which aims to enhance instructional practice, as well as improve student achievement and attainment of high-need students.

Teachers CHOICE will develop, implement and test a high-quality, teacher-directed, professional learning program to empower and retain a diverse teacher workforce. The initiative also will increase the district’s professional development programs, enhance instructional practice and increase student achievement.

Additional benefits include the following:

• Increasing capacity of teacher leaders so they can purposefully and constructively direct their own professional growth, as well as contribute to the growth of their colleagues;

• Engaging with the Florida Department of Education to create a teacher-directed, professional development choice model and a Florida Teacher Leadership Endorsement, and

• Expanding the capacity of the Professional Learning Support Teams to lead professional learning.

M-DCPS continues to explore all possible resources, including available grant opportunities, for the benefit of our workforce.

For the most up-to-date information, download the Dadeschools Mobile App to your iPhone or Android device.