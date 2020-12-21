Nicklaus Children’s raises $800K-plus during first ever virtual Diamond Ball

A generous South Florida community came together recently to help raise more than $800,000 to benefit the Nicklaus Children’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The support came through the first ever Virtual Diamond Ball, An Auction Benefiting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital sponsored by City National Bank of Florida. The critical funds raised will help shore up supplies, provide testing, and ensure Nicklaus Children’s has the staff and services needed to respond for the duration of the pandemic.

Now in its 14th year, the signature Nicklaus Children’s Diamond Ball gala was adapted to an online format to ensure everyone’s health and safety during the pandemic. Co-hosted by auctioneers Jason Alpert and Geoff Cowan, the virtual event auctioned off one-of-a-kind experiences, in addition to featuring patient success stories, a tribute to Nicklaus Children’s healthcare heroes, and more. The event was preceded by a two-week online silent auction of more than 100 items.

“We are grateful for South Florida’s support in a time of need for our community, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and the children and families we are privileged to serve,” said Matthew Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “The funds we raised together during our first ever virtual fundraiser will help us ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and families as we continue to confront this pandemic head on.”

Since March, Nicklaus Children’s has faced an additional $3 million in supply, testing and workforce-related costs due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the hospital has experienced millions of dollars in lost revenue due to lower patient volumes and interruptions in elective surgeries, appointments and routine care.

“We couldn’t do our work without the support of generous people in our community who are passionate about kids and their journey to a healthy, happy life,” said Michelle Boggs, president of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Kids’ needs don’t stop in a global pandemic, and the success of the Virtual Diamond Ball has shown us that the community stands by us through it all.”

For more information, visit https://give.nicklauschildrens.org.