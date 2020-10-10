TerraCycle and Nordstrom partner on beauty products packaging recycling

International recycling leader TerraCycle recently announced a new partnership with leading fashion retailer Nordstrom to help divert hard-to-recycle beauty packaging waste from landfills through the Nordstrom Beautycycle recycling program.

With less than 2 percent of the 120 billion plastic packaging units produced annually by the beauty industry being recycled, Nordstrom and TerraCycle are teaming to intercept and properly recycle these hard-to-recycle items and ensure that they will never be landfilled, littered or incinerated.

Customers are invited to bring any brand of beauty packaging waste to the Beauty Department at participating Nordstrom locations and dispose of them in the provided TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes. When full, the boxes will be returned to TerraCycle for processing and the collected waste will be cleaned, melted and remolded to make new products.

Participation in the Nordstrom Beautycycle recycling program is completely free and is open to anyone. Using the interactive map found on the recycling program’s dedicated landing page at www.terracycle.com/nordstrom consumers can find the closest participating Nordstrom location where they can bring their empty beauty products to be recycled. One of the locations listed is the Nordstrom store in the Village of Merrick Park shopping center.

“TerraCycle’s mission has always been to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and we’ve proven that solutions do exist for items that may seem difficult to recycle,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “Nordstrom not only shares our commitment but has taken it to the next level by spearheading the Nordstrom Beautycycle recycling program to reduce the impact of beauty packaging waste on the environment and help pave the way for a greener future.”

TerraCycle works with major manufacturers and retailers to recycle products and packaging that would normally be thrown away. To learn more about TerraCycle and its innovative recycling solutions, visit www.terracycle.com.