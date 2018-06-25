31st annual Miami Physicians Fishing Tournament to benefit Miami Bridge

Be a part of the 31st annual Miami Physicians Fishing Tournament benefiting Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services, Miami-Dade County’s only emergency home serving children ages 10 to 17, offering a full-range of free services including in-shelter counseling, family counseling, field trips, in-home counseling and reunification with family.

The tournament is expected to attract more than 300 guests, including prominent community physicians, leaders, and professionals from across South Florida. This year’s event will be hosted at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, featuring a weekend of family-friendly activities.

Gain access to one of the most prominent and longest-standing fishing tournaments in South Florida. For registration information and sponsorship opportunities call 305-492-7962.

The tournament is Thursday, July 19, through Sunday, July 22, at Ocean Reef Club, 201 Ocean Reef Dr., Key Largo, FL 33037.

Miami Bridge was established in 1985 and serves as Miami-Dade County’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for children and teens in crisis ages 10-17. For more than 30 years, the non-profit organization has worked to rescue youth in the community from lives of victimization and crime by providing refuge, protection and specialized care in a nurturing, stable environment.

Annually, Miami Bridge shelters more than 600 children and teens, providing over 10,000 care days for those individuals, as well as counseling to more than 550 families with children ages 6-17.

For additional information, visit www.miamibridge.org.