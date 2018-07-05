4 Miami-Dade Becker attorneys are board certified in condo & planned development law

Becker’s Community Association practice group has been an industry leader since opened its doors in 1973. That trend continues as the firm now stakes claim to having the largest, dedicated team of board certified attorneys in condominium and planned development law in the state of Florida.

Board certification demands rigorous testing and serves as recognition of possessing the highest standards of skill, specialty knowledge, proficiency, professionalism, and ethics in community association law. When combined with the attorneys who are members of the prestigious College of Community Association Lawyers, Becker has an unparalleled level of expertise and scope of practice.

The 4 Miami-Dade Attorneys are Rosa M. de la Camara, Lilliana M. Farinas-Sabogal, Michael C. Gongora, and David H. Rogel.

“We are all grateful to be acknowledged amongst the first 129 lawyers out of approximately 72,000 lawyers throughout the State of Florida to be named as Board Certified Specialists in Condominium and Planned Development Law by the Florida Bar,” said Michael C. Gongora, lead Community Association Litigator in Becker’s Miami office.

“With 22 attorneys at Becker certified throughout the State of Florida, we are the leaders,” Gongora continued, noting that the next highest number of certifications in this area of law among Florida firms is four attorneys. Gongora also serves as a City of Miami Beach Commissioner.



The Becker Client Care Center may be reached by calling 844-227-3271 or by email at CARE@beckerlawyers.com. Interested parties may also visit the center’s CALL website (Community Association Leadership Lobby) at http://www.callbp.com for information impacting their community association (you must be a current client to access this site).

For information, contact Becker Lawyers by calling 844-435-2255 or via email at CALL@beckerlawyers.com.