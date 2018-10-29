9th annual Giralda Under the Stars returns to Downtown Coral Gables

The Business Improvement District (BID) of Coral Gables is bringing back a crowd favorite with the ninth annual Giralda Under the Stars six-month series presented by Diageo.

On the first Friday of every month from November to April 2019, Giralda Plaza (located on Giralda Avenue between Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Galiano Street) will welcome all to indulge in al fresco dining complemented by live music and entertainment from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Giralda Under the Stars offers an elevated culinary experience in the Downtown Coral Gables for diners to enjoy, literally, under the stars. Locals and visitors also can take advantage of the new improvements and enhancements to the area following the completion of the Streetscape project including the pedestrian plaza with expanded sidewalks for a more cohesive, walkable experience, improved lighting throughout the area, and additional outdoor dining and seating options for al fresco dining.

“Giralda Under the Stars has always been a popular series for the community and complements our one-of-a-kind offerings,” said Taciana Amador, executive director of the Coral Gables BID. “Capturing the true essence of Giralda Plaza, this is the perfect opportunity for families and friends to experience the newly enhanced Downtown Coral Gables outdoor culinary scene.”

Guests can expect to find an array of delicious flavors and tastes from international cuisines to local eats that will satisfy every palate. Participating restaurants this year include: 77 Sports Bar,Bangkok Bangkok II, Clutch Burger, Divino Ceviche, GreenLife Organic Bistro, KAE by Chef Landa, La Dorada Restaurant, Lorenzo Pizza Kitchen, Mara Basque Cuisine & Lounge, Miss Saigon Bistro, Pasion del Cielo, PokeBao, Rice Mediterranean Kitchen, Spritz Pizzeria, Talavera Cocina Mexicana, The Bar, The Local Craft Food & Drink, and Threefold Café.

Restaurants encourage customers to make reservations for optimal seating. Visitors can effortlessly get around Downtown Coral Gables with amenities such as the award-winning Coral Gables Trolley system, Freebee green transportation app, centralized valet service and ample parking in the municipal parking garages. Admission to this event is free and no tickets are needed.

Guests 21 and older can experience a variety of different libations each night during the series with Diageo’s seven featured brands including its signature Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey, known for its unique high rye and distinct spicy favor. Other Diageo brands include Baileys, Don Julio, Ketel One, Ketel One Botanicals, Tanqueray and Zacapa.

For more information please visit www.shopcoralgables.com/events.

The Business Improvement District of Coral Gables was incorporated in July 1997 and encompasses 19 blocks of Downtown Coral Gables including Miracle Mile. As an advocate for downtown issues, property owners, and businesses, the BID empowers district members through a single-unified voice, speaking collectively to governmental and civic organizations and the public in order to bring prosperity to the District.

Its mission is to promote commercial vitality for Miracle Mile and Downtown Coral Gables through marketing and advertising, and to act as a strategic catalyst for the overall improvement of the area.

As part of the City Beautiful, Downtown Coral Gables is a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with more than 150 property owners and over 350 merchants including restaurants. Infused with a chic European feel, tree-lined streets and Mediterranean architecture, the historic area boasts one-of-a-kind offerings and experiences, where locals and visitors can take advantage of a tastefully cultivated community and effortless lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.shopcoralgables.com.