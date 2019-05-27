A Safe Haven for Newborns Golf Tournament nets over $20,000

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
A Safe Haven for Newborns’ (ASHFN) annual golf tournament, played on May 10, brought support from two football greats teaming up to play this year — University of Florida “Gator” Hall of Famer Tom Shannon and UM’s Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde.
The day began with drinks and a boxed lunch as golfers gathered for check in, looked over silent auction items and enjoyed music before the start. Golfers enjoyed a picture perfect day that concluded with a dinner buffet and awards. Gina Perez chaired the event for ASHFN founder Nick Silverio with a great team of Safe Haven Ambassadors.
The event netted more than $20,000.
Everyone was especially happy receiving word from Silverio that the organization had saved its 308th baby that same week.
For more information, visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.org.
