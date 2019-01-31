After Losing His Mother, Jonathan Schemesch Became a Devoted Advocate for Home Health Care

Jonathan Schemesch was living in Israel in 2014 when he got the phone call that would change his life. His mother was critically ill and doctors were initiating a medically induced coma. Jonathan dropped everything and flew to Miami to be at her bedside. About a month later, his mother passed away from a rare disease, leaving him and his younger brother devastated.

In the weeks that followed, Jonathan found comfort in talking with new friends Andy and Chantel Hernandez, whose mother also had passed away just a year before his mother. The Hernandez siblings saw qualities in the young man that he did not – or could not – see in himself, especially as he grieved. They invited him to join their company as an account executive with The Roads Home Health Care, located in Miami’s Blue Lagoon Office Park, and his life immediately changed for the better.

“In the weeks following my mother’s passing, I was fortunate to meet Andy and Chantel, who took me under their wings and believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” Jonathan said. “In my job, I have the opportunity to help other people whose loved ones are recovering from illness and injury. I relate to them so well, having been in their situation with my mother.”

The Roads Home Health Care CEO Andy Hernandez added, “My sister and I recognized right away that Jonathan had the characteristics necessary to be successful in the home health care field. He relates well with people, has a passion for everything he does and works very hard.”

In the two years since Jonathan joined The Roads Home Health Care, the company has grown to become one of Florida’s top providers of skilled nursing and therapeutic care for home-bound patients, including receiving the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ coveted four-star rating. Jonathan has become the top producer in the company, a mentor to other employees and a well-respected member of the home health care industry in Florida.

Jonathan was born in Los Angeles, raised in Miami and lived in Israel, where he served in the Israeli Army and sold his own clothing line for several years. Now that he is back in Miami, he is extremely grateful to Andy and Chantel for igniting his passion for home health care.

“As I learned with my mother’s passing, it’s so important for health care professionals to show compassion and professionalism when interacting with family members and patients,” Jonathan explained. “I am passionate about the care my patients receive and pay close attention to the details in every case. The families deserve compassion, and I take that responsibility seriously.”

The Roads Home Health Care provides a variety of services for patients recovering at home from stroke, joint replacement surgery, congestive heart failure, diabetes and other conditions. The agency offers physical therapy, occupational therapy and skilled nursing services in multiple languages. The Roads Home Health Care also offers assisted living placement through Florida Senior Placement.

For more information about The Roads Home Health Care, call 754-263-2210 or visit www.TheRoadsHH.com.