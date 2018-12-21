Alan Sirkin, P.E., G.C. Recognized by the University of Miami’s College of Engineering

The College of Engineering at the University of Miami has elected Alan Sirkin as the 2018 Alumni of Distinction during the annual Homecoming Breakfast in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the College.

Mr. Sirkin is a 1967 graduate of the University of Miami with a BS in Civil Engineering. At Georgia Institute of Technology he received a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering. He attended New York University’s Real Estate Institute. Since 1970 he has been the president of Sirkin Building Corp. and owner of Sirkin Enterprises, a real estate investment company. He is a registered Professional Engineer, certified General Contractor and Realtor. He has been a construction arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association and 11th District Circuit Court and for many years a member of the Miami-Dade County’s Environmental Quality Control Board. Mr. Sirkin is a Fellow and Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineering and was a Director of the Builders Association of South Florida. He has been the chair of the UM’s Civil Engineering Industry Advisory Board and part of the Dean’s Advisory Board.