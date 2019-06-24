American Legion Post 98 members receive information from MDC

Nuria Claramunt, a Student Success Coach with the Veterans Upward Bound program at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus, addressed the members of American Legion Post 98 in Coral Gables on June 12.

Claramunt provides case management for at-risk veterans to help them meet their educational goals. Case managers coordinate the veteran’s care. They match the veteran with multi-disciplinary teams of social workers, doctors and others.

Veterans Upward Bound is a no-cost initiative for eligible veterans who are seeking postsecondary education. Veterans seeking information may send an email to vub@mdc.edu or call 305-237-0509.