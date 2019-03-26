Audubon environmental education series designed to engage, enlighten and inspire

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Floridians interested in learning from leading area environmentalists and becoming better advocates for the environment are invited to register for the “Audubon Ambassador Program” and earn their proverbial wings.

This series of classroom sessions and field trips is designed to help students, teachers and anyone curious about the environment become more engaged, educated and effective habitat champions.

Attendees will learn from academics and environmental leaders how to become stronger advocates for the water we drink, the air we breathe and the habitat that nurtures, shelters and sustains our region’s birds and other wildlife. “Graduates” will come away knowing more about South Florida’s ecosystems and environmental challenges, and how to make an impact in addressing these issues.

Session Dates & Topics

Apr. 27, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Coastal Resilience — Coastal Resiliency, Sea-level Rise, Volunteer Planting of Coastal Sand Dunes;

May 25, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pine Rocklands — Native Plants, Habitat Conservation, Doc Thomas House Tour;

June 22, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Biscayne Bay — Coral Reef Restoration, Water Quality, Seagrasses, Boat Tour on Biscayne Bay;

Aug. 24, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Smart Growth — Urban Planning, Economic and Community Development, Bird-Friendly Buildings;

Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Birding 101 — Audubon Network, History of Birding, Basic Bird Identification, Bird Walk;

Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Native Plants for Birds — Greening for Birds, Invasive Species, Eco-Restoration, and

Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pinning Ceremony Picnic (no fee) — Networking Lunch for Current and Past Audubon Ambassadors, Highlights of the Year.

Thanks to the generous support of underwriting partners — Audubon Florida, Everglades Foundation and National Audubon Society — the Audubon Ambassador Program per-session cost is $10 for students, teachers and area residents (plus Eventbrite handling fees). Student scholarships available.

RSVP to https://audubonambassador2019.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact: Volunteer Conservation Programs coordinator Sarina Atkinson at sarina@tropicalaudubon.org. For more information on the Tropical Audubon Society visit www.tropicalaudubon.org.