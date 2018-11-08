Backgammon Tournament Every Wednesday Night – Come Join





What: Backgammon in Coral Gables

Play live games, matches, chouettes and tournaments with a friendly bunch of South Florida backgammon fans. Players of all levels welcome.

When: Every Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. Tournaments start at 7:00 P.M.

Where: Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

Giralda Plaza (164 Giralda Avenue), Coral Gables, FL 33134

Who: Miami Backgammon group (www.MiamiBackgammon.com)

Cost: No costs or membership dues. $10 tournament entry fee.

Contact: Leo at 305-669-5260 or Leo@MiamiBackgammon.com