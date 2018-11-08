Backgammon Tournament Every Wednesday Night – Come Join

What: Backgammon in Coral Gables
Play live games, matches, chouettes and tournaments with a friendly bunch of South Florida backgammon fans. Players of all levels welcome.
When: Every Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. Tournaments start at 7:00 P.M.
Where: Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Giralda Plaza (164 Giralda Avenue), Coral Gables, FL 33134
Who: Miami Backgammon group (www.MiamiBackgammon.com)
Cost: No costs or membership dues. $10 tournament entry fee.
Contact: Leo at 305-669-5260 or Leo@MiamiBackgammon.com
