Bike Walk Coral Gables hosts free ‘walk’ of North Ponce on May 3

Bike Walk Coral Gables (BWCG) — in partnership with the Dade Heritage Trust, Business Improvement District of Coral Gables, Historic Preservation Association of Coral Gables, Coral Gables Community Foundation, and the Coral Gables Museum — presents a “Jane’s Walk” of the North Ponce District on Friday, May 3, at 6 p.m., starting at the Douglas Entrance and ending near downtown Coral Gables.

The North Ponce walking tour is part of the “Jane’s Walk” global movement of free, citizen-led walking tours inspired by community activist, Jane Jacobs. North Ponce is the historic garden-apartment district just north of downtown Coral Gables. The vibrant commercial corridor along Ponce de Leon Boulevard and blocks of garden-apartment houses that stem from it make North Ponce one of Coral Gables’ great urban districts.

Several unique landmarks such as the Douglas Entrance, Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Coral Gables Elementary, Place St. Michel, La Palma and more make this walk a must-see. The free tour will be guided by Brett Gillis, local historian and preservationist. More information can be found on the event page: www.bikewalkcoralgables.org/events/northponce

Bike Walk Coral Gables seeks to redefine the city’s streets as places for people, not just cars, and to build a culture of active living. It works to make Coral Gables a safer and more accessible place to walk, bicycle, live, work, and play by advocating for bicycle- and pedestrian-related issues, such as the Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan and Gables Greenways.

The North Ponce walking tour will highlight the importance of pedestrian- and bike-friendly streets and buildings that create a healthy and active community.

The starting point of the tour, Douglas Entrance, is located at 800 Douglas Rd. Parking is available nearby on-street or in downtown Coral Gables, easily accessible via the free Coral Gables trolley until 10 p.m.

