Biltmore Ball, Oct. 11, to have British theme, benefit Community Foundation

The pomp and splendor of a coronation ceremony with a nod to the dashing modern day royals, will set the stage for a British themed gala on Friday, Oct. 11, when the Coral Gables Community Foundation presents the city’s most anticipated, lively and elegant affair.

The Biltmore Ball to Benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation is a time-honored tradition for the “City Beautiful.” The black-tie fundraiser benefits the pivotal outreach efforts of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. In the spirit of this year’s theme — London Calling, “Windsor Wonderland” — Miami’s high society ladies will don tiaras and satin gowns, while gentlemen sport tails in a nod to ancient and ruling monarchs.

The Biltmore Ballroom will be set for the British Invasion, draped in Union Jacks and flanked by classic red phone booths and Abbey Road lampposts. Guests no doubt will break from protocol to snap selfies and Instagrammable moments with mop-top impersonators Paul, Ringo, John, and George where they will twist and shout the night away the beat of the Fabulous Four.

Co-chaired for the fifth year by Sissy DeMaria Koehne and, once again, Lauren Harrison, the gala will transport patrons to an evening of enchantment and unparalleled elegance. Just like Kensington Palace itself, the Biltmore Hotel, with its storied past and rich history of entertaining world leaders, will serve as the quintessential backdrop, dazzling guests with its magnificent array of courtyards, gardens, fountains, ballrooms and utter majesty.

“For this year’s Ball, we are taking guests behind the velvet curtain, past the Queen’s Guard’s to life at Kensington Palace and gardens where Henry VIII ruled with intrigue and Princess Diana mesmerized a world of fans,” DeMaria Koehne said.

Patrons also will embark on a culinary journey to Great Britain with a lavish meal fit for a king. Prepared by award-winning Biltmore Chef David Hackett, the evening’s dishes will draw inspiration from iconic delicacies such as beef wellington and shepherd’s pie.

Established in 1991 and led by community leaders, the Coral Gables Community Foundation has long served as a philanthropic conduit within the city, connecting those individuals and corporations looking to positively impact the growth of the community. For almost 30 years, the Foundation has helped youth as well as elderly and disabled residents through a range of services, from providing dental care to sponsoring cultural activities and awarding annual scholarships. Proceeds from “The Biltmore Ball: London Calling, Windsor Wonderland” will help fund those services and bolster ongoing support. And furthering the spirit of the event, several influential members of Coral Gables will be honored during the gala.

“It’s a tremendous point of pride to unveil the latest edition of our gala — most especially in tandem with the Biltmore Hotel,” said Mary Snow, executive director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. “This year’s event will pay special tribute to Coral Gables, serving as a celebration of our city’s distinctive heritage and worldly roots.”

In addition to live entertainment, guests will enjoy a silent auction filled with exotic worldwide travel excursions, luxury retail items, and gift certificates — all benefiting the important mission of the Foundation.

“The Biltmore Ball: London Calling, Windsor Wonderland” begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave. Attire is black-tie — with a British flair.

For more information on how to attend or sponsor the event — or for additional details about the Coral Gables Community Foundation — contact Mary Snow by alling 305-446-9670,sending email to mary@gablesfoundation.org, or visiting www.gablesfoundation.org.