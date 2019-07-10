Bold Vision P.C., chaired by former Mayor Alex Penelas, announces over $1.1 million in its first three months

Bold Vision P.C., the political committee chaired by former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas, announced today that it has raised over $1.1 million during its first three months. The committee was launched in April of this year to begin analyzing community priorities, develop public policy ideas, and collect funds in anticipation of the 2020 Miami-Dade Mayoral Race.

“During these last three months, I have traveled to all four corners of Miami-Dade listening to civic leaders, public officials, business owners and members of the community at large to understand their concerns and priorities for the future of our community. It has been very humbling that this outreach has generated a significant level of optimism and the highest level of donations to any local political committee in that period”, said Mayor Penelas.

“My approach to public service has always been about offering a bold vision based on game- changing ideas developed through engagement. The people of Miami-Dade are thirsty for bold action to move our community forward on the most pressing challenges we face. The public is well aware of the challenges in terms of traffic, housing, the environment, and other key areas. They now demand action and real solutions, and our committee is beginning to lay the foundation for plans that will make that happen,” he continued.

In its latest filing covering the month of June, Bold Vision reported $1,102,605.28 in total contributions with $200,550.00 coming in June. The committee’s cash on hand is $1,074,763.91.

Alex Penelas, 57, is a businessman who served as Miami-Dade first Executive Mayor from 1996 to 2004. He previously served as a Miami-Dade Commissioner and Hialeah Councilman. His most notable accomplishments in public office, all based on a bold vision and strong leadership, include the statewide universal Pre-K amendment, gun control legislation to close the “gun show loophole,” a property tax reduction for seniors, the creation of the Homeless Trust and Ethics Committee, environmental stewardship, including protecting the Everglades from development, approval of the half-penny sales tax to expand public transit, guiding Miami Dade’s economic growth anchored by expansion at Miami International Airport and Seaport of Miami and an unprecedented investment in improving quality of life including expanded library and park services and crime fighting strategies such as the Tactical Narcotics Team and Robbery Intervention Detail which resulted in drastically reduced street crime, among others. In his fifteen years out of public office, Penelas built a successful family-owned real estate business that has provided affordable housing opportunities to thousands while helping raise his family.