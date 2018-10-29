Books and Books to host signing event with author Sandy Fernandez, Nov. 11

Local author Sandy Fernandez will be at Books and Books, 265 Aragon Ave. in Coral Gables, on Nov. 11, at 5 p.m., for a signing event to celebrate her book launch.

Fernandez, president and founder of Karmic Currency, a financial consulting company, will be hosting a debut signing of her self-published book, Karmic Currency Chakras and Money. Fernandez will share an excerpt and answer questions about her book, her journey and expertise on the energy behind business and finance.

According to Fernandez, Karmic Currency has a unique philosophy that will allow you to discover how your money mindset and personal chakra energy impact your relationship with your finances and your business.

Fernandez, who also teaches yoga and is a Reiki Master, established Karmic Currency in 2017, and began offering her services combining her 22 years of financial experience.

Since 1996, she has worked in the banking industry where she has held several management positions including vice president at both SunTrust Bank’s North Miami Beach office and Regions Bank in Bal Harbor.

In 2016 she was recruited as vice president at Popular Community Bank. It was during her time there that she realized it was time to pursue her own passion.

Today, Fernandez uniquely incorporates spiritual principals with financial services to guide business owners and entrepreneurs to an abundantly, successful personal and professional life, free of financial burdens.

“As Zig Ziglar once said, ‘Life is an echo. What you send out, comes back. What you sow, you reap. What you give, you get. What you see in others, exists in you.’ I live happily by this quote, and hopefully with the help of my book, so can you,” Fernandez added.

For more information, visit karmiccurrency.com.